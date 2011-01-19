Better Together Baking, a.k.a B.T. Baking has opened a new store front in Lansdowne. B.T Baking has developed quite a reputation for premium brownies. Every product is made from:

Premium organic ingredients

Fair Trade Chocolate

Local farmers dairy and egg products

To try their awesome products, call B.T. Baking at (610) 622-1306, visit their website at B.T. Baking, stop by one of the many stores that carry B.T. Baking products, or best of all, stop by their store in Lansdowne during business hours (currently Tuesday and Thursday 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.) at 54 West Marshall Rd, Lansdowne, PA.