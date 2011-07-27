Coming soon to Lansdowne is a new shopping center called the Lansdowne Market. One of the prime retail stores in this market will be a new Bottom Dollar Food store, currently scheduled to open on August 19th, 2011.

From the Bottom Dollar Food website, “Although Bottom Dollar Food may sound like a typical discount store, we refuse to act like one! Yes, we do have food prices that kick bottom. In fact, we have the lowest prices in town. Guaranteed! To prove it, we promise to beat any competitive like item – just see the store manager for details. But Bottom Dollar Food is much more than a pretty price.”

It looks like Bottom Dollar is run by the Delhaize Group – a food retailer headquartered in Belgium and now operating in eight countries and on three continents.