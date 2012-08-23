Unfortunately our decision to use C. DeStefano and Sons for our kitchen and basement projects appears to have been a bad one.

The contractor, Chuck DeStefano, his sons, Justin DeStefano and Damian DeStefano appear to have abandoned the project. For the last month we have been trying to reach Chuck DeStefano by phone at (484) 688-4407 and left voice mails, sent him e-mails and a physical mail too. Sadly, he has not responded.

With any project, there is a feeling of joy to see it from a vision to completion. This is not the case with our project. Having a half finished basement and a rushed job to finish kitchen make you realize that all the money you set aside to complete a project has been wasted on the wrong contractor.

For a person who talked a lot about word of mouth and ensuring his customers were happy, he has clearly let us down. Lesson learned, do your home work to avoid contractors like C. DeStefano and Sons.