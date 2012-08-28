Pennsylvania Contractor Lookup

One of the great things about living in Pennsylvania is that in 2008, the Pennsylvania Legislature passed the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act.  The law requires that all contractors who perform at least $5,000 worth of home improvements per year register with the Attorney General’s Office. Even better, Pennsylvania allows you to view information about any registered contractor online through the List of Registered Pennsylvania Contractors or the Home Improvement Consumer Information site.

